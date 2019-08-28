|
Laura Jean Freeman Lyda, age 73, of Hendersonville, passed away on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at Pardee Hospital.
Mrs. Lyda was born on March 20, 1946, in Henderson Co., NC to the late Guy Wesley Freeman and Lois Jones Freeman.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Lyda was preceded in death by her husband , Dennis Roscoe Lyda.
Those left behind to cherish her memory are her son, Michael Lyda and wife Marsha of Hendersonville; a sister, Linda Freeman McClure and husband Irby of Venice, Fl; grandchildren, Dennis Mack Lyda and fiancé Shannah Coward and Michaela Denise Lyda, both of Hendersonville; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service to celebrate the life of Mrs. Lyda will be held on Friday, August 30, 2019, at 1:30 PM, at Bethel Wesleyan Church in Flat Rock officiated by Pastor Tim Clark. The family will receive friends 30 minutes prior to the service from 1:00 PM to 1:30 PM at the church.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorials be made to: American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 and/or American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215.
Online condolences may be left at www.ashevillemortuaryservices.com.
Published in The Times-News from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2019