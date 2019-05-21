|
|
Laura Hamilton Osteen, 96, of Hickory passed away on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at her residence.
Born May 14, 1923 in Henderson County, she was the daughter of the late Harvey and Carrie Brookshire Hamilton. In addition to her parents, Laura was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Osteen.
Laura was an active member of Mud Creek Baptist Church for 50+ years and currently a member of Lakeview Baptist Church. A graduate of Flat Rock High School, Laura lettered in Basketball. She was also an avid golfer, sports fan in general and card player. Her favorite card game was "Pay Me". She was an amazing cook, known for her mac and cheese and banana pudding. Laura was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and great-great grandmother.
Left to cherish her memory are three children, Brenda Osteen Hamilton and husband, William "Bill" of Hickory, Stanley Osteen and wife Barbara of Davidson, and Scott Osteen and wife Patricia of Hickory; nine grandchildren, Kim Genaway, Kelly Hamilton, Kristie Klingenberg, Karla Moss, Jill Love, Josh Osteen, Kyle Osteen, Corey Osteen, and William Hamilton, Jr.; twenty great grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Lakeview Baptist Church with the Rev. Troy Grant officiating. A 3:00 pm graveside service will follow at Shepherd Memorial Park in Hendersonville with the Rev. Jerry Hurley officiating.
The family will receive friends prior to services from 10:00 am until 11:00 am.
Serving as pallbearers will be Josh Osteen, Kyle Osteen, Corey Osteen, Konner Klingenberg, Brett Huffman, and Kaidyn Hamilton.
Memorials may be made to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd, Newton, NC 28658 or the Helping Hands Outreach of Lakeview Baptist Church, 4080 North Center Street Hickory, NC 28601.
Bass-Smith Funeral Home in Hickory is serving the Osteen family and on-line condolences may be sent to www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Times-News from May 21 to May 22, 2019