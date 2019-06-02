|
Laurel Mae Voigt, 76, of Hendersonville passed away peacefully on Monday, May 20, 2019 at her home. She was born in Bronx, NY on September 5, 1942, a daughter of the late Grandine and Estelle Robinson. She was also preceded in death by her only sister, Elaine Shubin.
She graduated from Trenton State College with a Bachelor's Degree in Elementary Education. She spent most of her life in New Jersey until she and her husband, Peter relocated to Hendersonville in 1992.
She loved her family and cherished not only the time she spent with her children and grandchildren, but the memories they created. She enjoyed traveling, dining out, and finding a bargain while shopping. She enjoyed every aspect of music, from singing hymns to attending musical productions. She had a special gift of always putting others before herself, and was kind to everyone she met. She loved the Lord and felt secure in knowing that she will be going to her heavenly home. We will miss her dearly and she will be forever in our hearts.
She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Peter Herman Voigt; two daughters: Jennifer Tracy and her husband Matt of Hendersonville; and Candice Houlihan and her husband James of Mills River; and one son, Eric Voigt and his wife Julie of Montgomery, AL. She is also survived by seven grandchildren that she adored: Noelle, Walker, Willow, Annie, Jacob, Emma, Bennett; one brother, Donald Robinson of Melbourne, FL; as well as many nieces and nephews.
The family celebrated her life with a private ceremony on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Thos. Shepherd and Son Funeral Directors.
In lieu of flowers, her family requests that donations in Laurel's memory be directed to the American Stroke Association, 128 South Tryon Street, Suite # 1588, Charlotte, NC, 28202.
Published in The Times-News on June 2, 2019