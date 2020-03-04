Home

Laurence Thomas Schmitt

Laurence Thomas Schmitt Obituary
Fletcher, NC – Laurence Thomas Schmitt, 78, passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020 at his residence.
Mr. Schmitt was born in Buffalo, New York to the late Eugene and Marion Reynolds Schmitt. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Donald (the late Trish) Schmitt.
Laurence was a member of St. Barnabas Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus. He was a former president of the Industrial Relations Association of WNY and also a former Board President of S.A.S.I.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Hannah "Nan" Loncto Schmitt; five children, Sally Bourne (David) of East Aurora, NY, Laura Montemurro (Mike) of Indian Trail, NC, Dave Schmitt (Nicole) of West Seneca, NY, Dr. Amy Schmitt-Kingston (Rich) of South Wales, NY and Stephen Schmitt (Micah) of Buffalo, NY; eleven grandchildren; one great granddaughter and two sisters, Mary Jean (the late Patrick) Kwiatkowski and Marlene (Jeff) Singer.
A memorial funeral mass will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 11:00 am at St. Barnabas Catholic Church in Arden, NC with Father Adrian Porras officiating. A reception will follow at the church.
The family will receive friends on Friday, March 6th from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian in Arden with a rosary being said by the Knights of Columbus at 6:30 pm.
A second memorial mass will be held in East Aurora, NY at a future date yet to be determined.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Vincent De Paul www.svdpusa.org or to Four Seasons Hospice, www.fourseasonsfdn.org
Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian is assisting the family and an online memorial register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Times-News on Mar. 4, 2020
