|
|
Lavada Norris Reese, 84, of Hendersonville passed away on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at the Elizabeth House.
A graveside funeral service will be at 11am on Friday, February 21, 2020 at Forest Lawn Memorial Park with Reverend Ray Talley officiating.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Fruitland Baptist Bible College; 1455 Gilliam Road Hendersonville, NC 28792
To view the full obituary and leave online condolences please visit www.forestlawnhendersonville.com.
Forest Lawn Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in The Times-News on Feb. 19, 2020