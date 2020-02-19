Home

POWERED BY

Services
Forest Lawn Funeral Home
538 Tracy Grove Rd
Hendersonville, NC 28792
(828) 692-9188

Lavada (Norris) Reese

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lavada (Norris) Reese Obituary
Lavada Norris Reese, 84, of Hendersonville passed away on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at the Elizabeth House.
A graveside funeral service will be at 11am on Friday, February 21, 2020 at Forest Lawn Memorial Park with Reverend Ray Talley officiating.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Fruitland Baptist Bible College; 1455 Gilliam Road Hendersonville, NC 28792
To view the full obituary and leave online condolences please visit www.forestlawnhendersonville.com.
Forest Lawn Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in The Times-News on Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lavada's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Forest Lawn Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -