|
|
Lawrence ""Larry"" Burgin went peacefully to be with His Lord and his precious wife, Louise, on Thursday, July 18, 2019. He was 98 years young, a son of the late Lawrence and Mary Osborne Burgin. He was born and reared in Mills River, NC, where he grew up farming their land with his father and brother. He remained a lifelong resident of Henderson County. In addition to his parents, he was also proceeded in death was his loving wife of 68 years, Louise; one brother Joseph Burgin and one sister Virginia Burgin.
He attended Western Carolina University for a year and decided he wanted to serve his country. He joined the U.S. Army Air Corps where he served as crew chief mechanic on B24 bomber airplanes in the Libyan desert arena and the boot of Italy with the 376 Bombardment Group which was well known as the B24 Liberator group and was presented with the Distinguished Unit Badge as a member of that group. He also received the European African Middle Eastern Theatre Ribbon with 3 stars and the Good Conduct Medal. He was so proud to be an American and thankful he could serve his country.
After returning from his service in WWII, he served Henderson County as the Register of Deeds for two years, assuming the position from Frank Fitzsimmons. On November 4, 1949 he married the love of his wife, Louise Garren in the First Baptist Church of Hendersonville. In 1963 he was hired by the US Postal Service and enjoyed a 30 year career as Rural Mail Carrier for the Flat Rock Post Office. He was awarded the Million Mile Safe Driving Award before retiring in 1993.
Larry and Louise were charter members of the Covenant Presbyterian Church in Hendersonville. They loved their Church, their Church Family, and their dear Pastor Steve Mirich.
He is survived by his daughter Priscilla and her husband Chuck Rouse of Hendersonville. He was also so thankful for and appreciative of the loving care, companionship and laughter his ""Special Angel"" caregivers gave him at home, that he loved like daughters as well as the care givers at the Elizabeth House. He was the kindest and most gentle Christian man and considered his life a Blessed one and was a Blessing to all who knew him as well.
The celebration of ""Larry's"" life will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Covenant Presbyterian Church in Hendersonville, with Pastor Steve Mirich officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service; and a reception will follow the service in the Fellowship Hall. Entombment will be private at Shepherd Memorial Park's Mausoleum.
Memorials may be made to the Glory of God and in memory of Larry Burgin, to the Covenant Presbyterian Church, 2101 Kanuga Road, Hendersonville, NC 28739, or to Four Seasons Hospice, 571 S. Allen Road, Flat Rock, NC, 28731.
An online register book is available for family and friends by visiting www.thosshepherd.com. Thos. Shepherd & Son Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Times-News from July 22 to July 23, 2019