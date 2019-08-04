|
|
Lawrence "Larry" David Pohlmann entered his eternal rest on July 3, 2019 at the age of 75.
He was born to the late Lawrence and Olga Kammeier Pohlmann on September 5, 1943 in Benton Harbor, Michigan. Larry is also preceded in death by two nieces. He attended Immanuel Lutheran Grade School in Hillside, IL, and high school in Staunton, IL. In 1965 he received a B.A. in mathematics and psychology from Augustana College in Rock Island, IL. Larry began his career teaching math and psychology at Ottawa High School in Ottawa, IL. After two years in the U.S. Army, including a tour in Vietnam, Larry enrolled in Purdue University where in 1974 he received a P.H.D. in Psycho-Acoustics. In 1972, he married Judith Gilbert and they later divorced.
Following graduate school, Larry taught at Arizona State University. He worked as an Engineer Research Analyst for the U.S. Air Force at Seville Industries in Pensacola, FL, and the Boeing Company, in Seattle, WA. During this time Larry helped to develop several professional engineering organizations which provided technical advice, analysis, research and support. In the mid 1990's he transferred to Bowing IT in Washington, DC. Here he met and married Janet Deabenderfer in 1997.
After retiring from Boeing in 1998, Dr. Pohlmann started his consulting service, "Strategics", which assisted companies in obtaining government contracts. In 2005, he and Janet moved to Flat Rock, NC where he continued his consulting business. He took pride in designing and maintaining their mountain top home. Larry enjoyed woodworking and creative correspondence with family and friends. In recent years, he returned to his family roots in education by mentoring local youth; and helping them to develop strong study habits and work ethics.
Larry is survived by his wife, Janet; two sisters, Amy Meyer and her husband, William and Anita Radowski and her husband Jerome; his aunt, Gertrude "Trudy" Glaser; and five nieces.
A memorial service will be held at 3:00 P.M. on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at the Brunson Chapel of First United Methodist Church of Hendersonville with Rev. Jean Goodwin officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Larry's memory to: Dr. Lawrence D. Pohlmann Scholarship Fund, Augustana College, Attn: Sue Rector, 639 38th Street, Rock Island, IL 61201.
Published in The Times-News on Aug. 4, 2019