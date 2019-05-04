|
|
MILLS RIVER – Lawrence "Larry" Freeman, 71, died Thursday, April 25, 2019 at The Lodge at Mills River surrounded by family after three years of fighting colon cancer.
Mr. Freeman was born in Henderson County to the late Billie Huntley Ledbetter of Hendersonville and Glenn V. Freeman, Jr. of Gonzales, Louisiana.
Larry is survived by a step-father, Dan Ledbetter of Hendersonville; two brothers, Bud Freeman (Mary) of Hendersonville and Alex Freeman (Cheri) of Boiling Springs, SC; his wife of 15 years, Karen Morgan Freeman of Mills River; children, Eddeana F. Moffitt of Mooresboro, NC, Vance Freeman (Amanda) of Huntsville, NC, Andrea Freeman of Dallas, NC, and Jennifer F. Cha (Michael) of Clarksville, TN; 19 grandchildren; nieces, Leslie Morgan of Hendersonville, who was raised like a daughter, and Hailey Freece, Kayla Freece, who were raised like granddaughters and his beloved four legged best friends, Punkin, Missy, and Roper.
Larry worked until his death with WHKP Radio in Hendersonville and started when he was 15 years old. He was a broadcaster, news and program director. He also worked for TV stations WSPA of Spartanburg and WLOS in Asheville. He also worked for Jackson's Funeral Home and Henderson County Sheriff's department as an investigator where he was severely injured in a car crash while working.
He was former Mayor of Mills River, served on Board of Directors at Pardee Hospital, was a 32 Degree Mason and was a member of Fanning's Chapel United Methodist Church in Mills River.
A special thank you to Dr. John Hill and his kind staff and the staff at The Lodge at Mills River and to Hospice.
There will be a private memorial service and all memorial donations can be made in Larry's honor to Fanning's Chapel United Methodist Church, 5490 Old Haywood Road, Mills River, NC 28759.
Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian is assisting the family.
Published in The Times-News from May 4 to May 5, 2019