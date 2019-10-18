|
Lawrence Grant Beddingfield, 87, of Hendersonville unexpectedly went home to be with the Lord and his loving wife, Ruby, at Pardee Hospital on Thursday, October 17, 2019.
Lawrence was a lifelong resident of Hendersonville and was the son of the late H. Sampson and Ida (Tankersley) Beddingfield. He was a long-term employee of Winkler Aviation, Green River Mills, and Kimberly Clark Corporation. He was of the Baptist faith and was affiliated with Mt. Olive Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 65 years, Ruby Lee (Turner) Beddingfield. Lawrence loved spending time with his friends and family, especially his grandchildren. His favorite pastime was telling stories of his childhood and great adventures. He also loved to fish.
Survivors include his sons, Joseph Glenn Beddingfield (Charlotte), David Ricky Beddingfield (Regina), and Howard Vincent Beddingfield (Randi); 12 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Services for Mr. Beddingfield will be held on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. at Forest Lawn Funeral Home Chapel with burial following at Forest Lawn Memorial Park. The Reverend Sam Beddingfield and Reverend Robert Garren will be officiating. The family will receive guest one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. For online condolences, please visit www.forestlawnhendersonville.com.
Published in The Times-News from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2019