Lawrence "Larry" Hazelhurst McKay, Jr., 84, went home to his Lord on Friday, August 23, 2019, surrounded by his family at home. A Henderson county native with deep roots in the community, he was a son of the late Laurence Hazlehurst and Mary Smyth McKay, Sr. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by two brothers, William McKay and Adger Smyth McKay as well as one sister, Mary McKay Williams. He was also a great- grandson of the late Captain Ellison Edgar Smyth, who established the Balfour Mills in 1923, and known as "the pioneer of the textile industry" which is currently in operation today as a Kimberly-Clark plant in Balfour.
In 1953 Larry graduated from Hendersonville High School then went on to serve our country in the United States Marine Corps. After graduating from Clemson University, Larry took over his family farm and was a successful dairy farmer for many years. His specialty was caring for "Sickly" cows, improving their health and increasing their productivity. Upon leaving the dairy business, he introduced Western North Carolina to the prepaid phone card business until cell phones became predominant in the area. At this time, he served as the youngest elder of First Presbyterian Church in Hendersonville and was on the steering committee to form Covenant Presbyterian Church. After serving with the Presbyterian Church, he became a Deacon with Bethany Bible Church until his recent retirement. He was a much loved Sunday school teacher and was well qualified to preach when needed. The Wilds Christian Camp and Conference Center in Brevard, selected him to serve on their Board of Directors, which was a great joy and honor for him. For many years, Larry also served as President of the Faith Christian School Board of Directors. Later he served as Chaplain of the local Gideon Camp. He loved his Lord first and foremost, then his family and church.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Jane Poplin McKay; four children: Daniel L. McKay, Sr. and his wife Marcia, Dorcas McKay Hoyt and her husband Jeff, Ruth McKay Garren and Ben McKay. He is also survived by sixteen grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Covenant Presbyterian Church with Rev. Russell Baun officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:00 to 1:45 P.M. prior to the service at the church.
Published in The Times-News from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2019