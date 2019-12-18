|
Lawrence Mitchell (Larry) Dolbee, 65, died from cancer on Monday, December 17, 2019.
Larry passed away during a thunderstorm – his favorite kind of weather. When Larry learned that radiation and chemo treatment were not successful in stopping his cancer, he embraced the last months of his life with quiet strength and his great sense of humor. His family wants to thank the compassionate care of Four Seasons Hospice. They want to also express their thanks and gratitude to Larry's childhood friend and family physician, Dr. Daniel B. Veazey.
Larry was the oldest son of the late Dr. Earl R. Dolbee and Betty Johnson Dolbee of Hendersonville. He was a 1973 graduate of Hendersonville High School where he was an outstanding varsity football player all four years.
Larry was a truck driver for several businesses and found his true calling the last 25 years of his life working as a truck driver and then dispatcher and front office manager for Turf Mountain Sod. Larry considered Turf Mountain Sod his second family.
He was an avid reader of American history and biographies. In the evenings he usually had the television tuned into football, basketball, golf or baseball. Larry was known for enjoying golf and a good cigar. His favorite places were his basement man cave or on the porch visiting with his beloved little sister Julie. His loyal Manx cat, Buster was always by his side.
He leaves behind his wife of 37 years, Resi, his daughter, Glynnis and son, Noah; a sister, Julie, her husband, Greg; a brother, Gary, and his wife, Suzanna; three nephews, three nieces, three great-nephews and his mother-in-law, Juanita Sinclair.
Larry was a private man and insisted that he did not want a funeral service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Larry's memory to Four Seasons Hospice, 571 South Allen Road, Flat Rock, NC 28731.7
Condolence cards may be sent to the family at www.jacksonfuneralservice.com or PO Box 945, Hendersonville, NC 28793.
Published in The Times-News from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019