Lee Roy Lewis, 79, of Arden, passed away Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Universal Healthcare.
A native of Buncombe County, he was a son of the late Jobie and Ellen Fisher Lewis. He was also preceded in death by one sister, Christine Hensley.
Lee Roy retired from Steelcase after 30 years as a cabinet maker. He continued his love of woodworking beyond his time at Steelcase, working at Mills River Millwork. He was a man of Faith and a dedicated member of Fletcher First Baptist Church. He loved his family, especially his grandchildren and the many others whom he treated as grandchildren.
Lee Roy is survived by his loving wife Addie Lewis; one son, Tony Lewis (Angela); two grandchildren, Maygen Shelow (Patrick) and Hayden Lewis; one great-granddaughter, Marlee Shelow; two sisters, Glenda Lewis and Rita Oxendine and one brother, Charles Lewis.
A Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Fletcher First Baptist Church and will be officiated by Pastors Roy Waldroup and Charles Lewis. Burial will follow at Shepherd Memorial Park. Lee Roy will lie in repose at Groce Funeral Home's Lake Julian location on both Thursday and Friday from 9:00 AM until 5:00 PM. During those periods, the family will not be present, but guests may sign his guest book and/or pay their respects.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation (www.parkinson.org
).
A memorial guest register is available on Lee Roy's obituary page at grocefuneralhome.com.