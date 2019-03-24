Home

Thos Shepherd & Son
125 S Church St
Hendersonville, NC 28793
(828)693-3435
Lemoin "Lee" Henderson

Lemoin "Lee" Henderson Obituary
Lemoin "Lee" Henderson has gone to meet his maker on Saturday, March 23, 2019.
He was the son of the late Jerry Rastus Henderson and Bessie Kuykendall Henderson. Lee is also preceded in death by two brothers, Joe and Berlin Henderson; and two sisters, Ruth Nickolson and Evona Worsham.
He is survived by his wife Louise Henderson; a daughter, Betty Busch and her husband Howard; three sons, Eddie Henderson and his wife Patricia, Danny Henderson and his wife Missy, and Jerry Henderson; seven grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and a very special sister-in-law, Wanda Henderson.
A private graveside will be held at Shepherd Memorial Park with Rev. Wally Shamburger officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the donor's favorite charity.
An online register book is available for family and friends by visiting www.thosshepherd.com. Thos. Shepherd & Son Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Times-News from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2019
