Leon Audino, of Hendersonville passed away April 9, 2019 just shy of his 87th birthday at the Life Care Century in Hendersonville. Born in Hackensack, NJ, May 12, 1932, he was son of the late Leon and Jacqueline Audino. He was also preceded in death by his brothers Emanuel "Nello" and Pietro "Peter" and grandson, Justin Audino.
Leon attended Rutgers University and Rhode Island School of Design before entering the Army where he served in KMAG, the Korean Military Advisory Group. Upon his return he went into business with his father and brother Nello, forming Audino Cleaners and was later joined by their brother.
Always passionate about sports cars and airplanes, Leon was able to fulfill a lifetime goal by obtaining his private pilot's license when he was 42 years old.
Leon and Kathy retired to Davie Florida and moved to Hendersonville, NC 20 years later to be closer to family. He was a member of the Western North Carolina Air Museum and was a consummate host who loved to tell a good joke. He always had a smile on his face and had a hearty contagious laugh, he will be missed by all who knew him.
Leon is survived by the loves of his life – his wife and best friend of 63 years, Kathy; his children, Dorre White (Douglas) of Fairview, Donna Audino of Fairview, son David Audino and fiancé Kelly of Bloomingville, OH and Debra Delia of Asheville; granddaughters Kristin Risdahl (David) of Knoxville, TN; Danielle Young (Travis) of Waco, TX; Nicole Brimberry (Butner) of Sherman Oaks, CA; grandsons, Dylan Audino of Salem, OH and Trevor Delia of Asheville; and great-granddaughters Abigail and Anabelle Risdahl of Knoxville, TN.
There will be a memorial service held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly asks for donations to Four Seasons Hospice at 211 N. Main St., Hendersonville, NC 28792.
Published in The Times-News from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2019