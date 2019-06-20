Home

Leona Edgar Obituary
Leona Edgar, 86, of Hendersonville and formally of Etowah, died Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Hendersonville Health and Rehabilitation.
A memorial service will be held at 3:00 P.M. on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Etowah Baptist Church with Rev. Brian Henderson, Rev. Matt Williamson, and Rev. Cody Jackson officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Leona's honor to Etowah Baptist Church Promise Center Debt, PO Box 326, Etowah, NC 28729.
An online register book is available for family and friends by visiting www.thosshepherd.com. Thos. Shepherd & Son Funeral Directors and Cremation Memorial Center is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Times-News from June 20 to June 21, 2019
