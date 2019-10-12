|
Leonard Ray Poteet, 78, of Hendersonville died Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at his residence.
A native of Transylvania County, he was the son of the late Arthur Lee Poteet and Flora Bell Broughton Poteet. He is also preceded in death by a daughter, Angela Rutledge, and two brothers, Donald and Douglas Poteet.
Leonard was a graduate of Brevard High School. He retired from the U.S. Army after 22years of service as a Sergeant 1st Class; and then retired from Dupont after 37 years of service. Leonard has lived in Henderson County for the past 36 years and was a member of Mills River United Methodist Church. He was involved in the Sound of Singing Men, a member of the American Legion Post #77, a volunteer at the Henderson County Visitor Center; and an avid mall walker.
Leonard is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Peggy Hudson Poteet; a son, Arthur Poteet of Hendersonville; two step-children, Pam Kurfees and her husband Steve of Jonesborogh, TN, and Donna Kaltenbach and her husband Richard of Hendersonville; and many beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren living in North Carolina, South Carolina, and as well as Tennessee.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Mills River United Methodist Church with Rev. Rennie Salata officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made in Leonard's memory to: Mills River United Methodist Church, 137 Old Turnpike Road, Mills River, NC 28759.
An online register book is available for family and friends by visiting www.thosshepherd.com. Thos. Shepherd & Son Funeral Directors and Cremation Memorial Center is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Times-News from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019