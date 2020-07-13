Leroy Levi

On July 11th Leroy went home to be with his Lord and Savior, only 20 days before his 86th birthday. The family is at peace knowing that he was welcomed at the Pearly Gates by his Mother: Lucinda Ward Levi, Father: Gurley Levi, Brothers: RL Levi and Orville Levi, Sisters: Pauline Allison, and Ruby Heatherly.

Leroy leaves behind a legacy in the hearts and minds of those that loved him. He instilled the importance of family and strong Christian values. He filled our hearts with laughter, love, and many memories…

He will be sorely missed by his loving wife of 65 years; Clara Phyllis Levi, his only Son Chester Levi, three granddaughters; Chasity Marshall and husband Travis Marshall, Chesnee Green and husband Michael Green, Rylee Busler and husband Mathew Busler; and his most loved and prized great grandchildren: Tucker, Gunner, and Taylin Marshall; Clara and Lily Green; and Waverly Busler.

Leroy was a simple hardworking man that loved the Lord, his family, his tractors, and his garden (especially his tomatoes).

A drive through visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 14th from 5 PM – 7 PM at Mountain View Baptist Church in Tuxedo N.C. A grave-side funeral service will be held Wednesday, July 15th at 3 PM also at Mountain View Baptist Church in Tuxedo N.C. Cards and flowers can be sent to 1932 Little River Rd. Flat Rock NC. 28731.

Donald I. Roseboro Funeral and Cremation Service

117 W Blue Ridge Rd, East Flat Rock, NC 28726

Phone: (828) 435-1316









