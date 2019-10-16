Home

Thos Shepherd & Son
125 S Church St
Hendersonville, NC 28793
(828)693-3435
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Thos Shepherd & Son
125 S Church St
Hendersonville, NC 28793
Graveside service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Oak Forest Cemetery
Lewis Edward Taylor


1933 - 2019
Lewis Edward Taylor Obituary
Lewis Edward Taylor, 86, of Horse Shoe died Sunday, October 13, 2019 at Pardee Hospital.
A native and lifelong resident of Henderson County, he was the son of the late Fuller and Lula Taylor. Lewis is also preceded in death by four sisters, Eva McClure, Reba Justice, Viola Rhodes, and Agnes Taylor; and a brother, Fred Taylor.
He retired from the Henderson City Public Works after over 30 years of service. Lewis was of the Baptist faith; and enjoyed much of his time working outside around the house doing gardening, landscaping, and taking care of his animals.
He is survived by four daughters, Patricia Green, Norma Corn, Elaine Gooding and her husband James, and Suzette Tweed and her husband Jeff; three sisters, Elsie Laughter, Nellie Young, and Dorothy Edwards; nine grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Oak Forest Cemetery with Rev. Curt McClure officiating. The family will receive friends from 9:30 A.M. to 10:30 A.M. prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Lewis's memory to: Oak Forest Cemetery Fund, 3802 Turnpike Road, Horse Shoe, NC 28742.
An online register book is available for family and friends by visiting www.thosshepherd.com. Thos. Shepherd & Son Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Times-News from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019
