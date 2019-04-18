|
Lewis L. (Verne) Pulling of Pinopolis, SC, passed away April 17, 2019. Verne was born at Ft. Riley, KA. He was a graduate of Howe Military Academy, Purdue University (BS) and was a veteran, serving as a Master Sergeant in the 8th Army.
Verne was the founder and past President of Literacy Action, the largest adult literacy program in Atlanta. He is survived by his wife, Jane Gregg Pulling; children, William Pulling (Eileen), Amy Pulling Yates, and Dan Pulling (Sandra); stepchildren, Catherine Bedard (Tony) and Thomas Higdon; and grandchildren, Taylor Pulling, Kyle Caldwell, Dylan Caldwell, Jules Bedard, and Matthew and Alexander Pulling.
Services will be April 20, 2019 at 2:00pm at Trinity Church, Pinopolis, SC. The family requests that in lieu of flowers donations be made to Children's Trust of SC (www.scchildren.org), Trinity Church, Pinopolis, SC or Church of the Transfiguration, Saluda, NC.
Published in The Times-News from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2019