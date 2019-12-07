Home

Shuler Funeral Home
125 Orr's Camp Rd
Hendersonville, NC 28792
(828) 693-5220
Lila (Dalton) Moon

Lila (Dalton) Moon Obituary
Ms. Lila Dalton Moon, 89, of Hendersonville went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at her residence following a courageous battle with cancer. A native and lifelong resident of Henderson County, she was a daughter of the late Porter and Rebecca Laughter Dalton. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Grady Moon; daughter, Pat Moon Brackett; brothers, Port, Jr., Calvin and Tom Dalton; sisters, Ruth Barnwell and Daisy Owenby.
Lila was a 1948 graduate of Edneyville High School and a member of Fruitland Baptist Church. She loved working at Edneyville Elementary School for a number of years building relationships with the students and teachers. She liked gardening and listening to music; however, her passion was being involved in her community. Lila touched a lot of lives through her service at the school and throughout the community over the years. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Lila attributed her long life to hard work and clean living.
She is survived by her children, Doug Moon (Becky) and Sue Moon; grandchildren, Tyler Moon (Allie), Colby Moon, Patrick McDonald (Jenna) and Kasey McDonald; three great-grandchildren; sisters, Emma Conner, Sue Mahaffey and Pauline McCall.
A funeral Service will be held at 2 pm in the chapel of Forest Lawn Funeral Home with the Reverends Steve Jones and Tim Lolley officiating. The family will receive friends from 1-2 pm prior to the service in the chapel.
The family would like to thank Dr. Randy Tryon for his care, compassion and faith sharing over the years, as well as Four Seasons Compassion for Life (nurse, Courtney Fowler), and Meals on Wheels and their volunteers who made her feel so special and loved.
Shuler Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Online condolences may be offered by visiting www.shulerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Times-News on Dec. 7, 2019
