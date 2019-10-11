Home

Lillian Hoberman, age 88, of Hendersonville, North Carolina, died Sunday, October 6, 2019.
She is survived by her spouse of 65 years, Milton Hoberman.
Lillian had a big heart and was a very generous and giving person, helping animals, people and organizations. In her early years, Lilly worked with her husband, and between the two of them were entrepreneurs in their lines of work, from making caskets for pets in New York to building, owning and managing warehouses in South Florida. She was the business mind and administrator behind the scenes. They then moved to Hendersonville 27 years ago. She will be greatly missed by her husband Milton and her good friend Julie Brandt of Etowah, and many neighbors and friends from throughout her lifetime.
Published in The Times-News from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2019
