|
|
Lillian Marie Bowles, 92, of Asheville, passed away Saturday, July 13 at the Elizabeth House.
A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, July 26 at Calvary Episcopal Church and she will be interred in the church cemetery. Her family will receive friends at the church immediately following the service.
Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian is assisting the family and a message of condolence may be sent by visiting Lillian's obituary page at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Times-News from July 20 to July 21, 2019