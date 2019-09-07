|
Lillie E. Pace, 92, of Saluda, died Friday, September 6, 2019 at the Elizabeth House.
A native and lifelong resident of Henderson County, she was the daughter of the late Jerome and Anna Hill. Lillie is also preceded in death by her husband, Jesse Pace; two brothers, Bud and Richard Hill; and a sister, Elizabeth Lee.
She was a charter member of Grace Missionary Baptist Church. Lillie was very active in the church altar guild, taking care of the flowers for the church. She also enjoyed working in her flower gardens at home.
Lillie is survived by four daughters, Peggy Heatherly and her husband Hilliard of Saluda, Faye Jones of Zirconia, Joyce Ward of Saluda, and Cindy Bane and her husband Dennis of Edneyville; nine grandchildren; twenty three great-grandchildren; fifteen great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Bertha Williams; a brother, Robert Hill both of Traveler's Rest, SC; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Monday, September 9, 2019 at Grace Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Nathan Rush, Rev. Phil Coleman, and Rev. James Shield officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12:30 to 2:00 P.M. prior to the service at the church; and at other times they will receive friends at the church fellowship hall.
Published in The Times-News from Sept. 7 to Sept. 8, 2019