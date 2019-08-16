Home

Lillie Mae McMinn

Lillie Mae McMinn Obituary
Lillie Mae McMinn, 95, of Fletcher, died Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at the Elizabeth House.
A native of Greenville, SC, she was the daughter of the late Homer and Cora Taylor. Lillie is also preceded in death by her husband, William McMinn, Sr.; a daughter, Shirley Darlene Schwab; and a son, Alvin Earl Ballard.
She lived the majority of her life in Henderson County, and was of the Baptist Faith. A very crafty person, Lillie enjoyed spinning wool, knitting, and crocheting.
She is survived by a son, William McMinn, Jr. and his wife Maggie of Fletcher; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; two sisters, Bett McMinn and Elizabeth "Liz" Taylor; and a brother, George Taylor.
A graveside service will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at Shepherd Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at the son's residence of William McMinn, Jr.
An online register book is available for family and friends by visiting www.thosshepherd.com. Thos. Shepherd & Son Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Times-News from Aug. 16 to Aug. 17, 2019
