Linda Sue Frisbee, 67, of Hendersonville went home to be with the Lord and her father on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at the Elizabeth House following a period of declining health. She is the daughter of Billie Sue Frisbee and the late Daniel Warren Frisbee who passed in 2015.
Linda is survived by her mother, Billie Sue; brothers, Edward Frisbee and his wife, Wendy and Daniel Frisbee and his wife, Brenda; her caregiver of many years, Anna Moore and a number of nieces and nephews.
A private family graveside will be held at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
Published in The Times-News from May 20 to May 21, 2020