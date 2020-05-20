Home

Linda Frisbee Obituary
Linda Sue Frisbee, 67, of Hendersonville went home to be with the Lord and her father on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at the Elizabeth House following a period of declining health. She is the daughter of Billie Sue Frisbee and the late Daniel Warren Frisbee who passed in 2015.
Linda is survived by her mother, Billie Sue; brothers, Edward Frisbee and his wife, Wendy and Daniel Frisbee and his wife, Brenda; her caregiver of many years, Anna Moore and a number of nieces and nephews.
A private family graveside will be held at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
Online condolences may be offered by visiting www.forestlawnhendersonville.com
Forest Lawn Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in The Times-News from May 20 to May 21, 2020
