Shuler Funeral Home
125 Orr's Camp Rd
Hendersonville, NC 28792
(828) 693-5220
Linda Lucile Ross Obituary
Linda Lucile Ross, 76, of Hendersonville passed away Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Elizabeth House. A lifelong resident of Henderson County, Linda was the daughter of the late Jim and Lucile Ross. She retired from Hendersonville Christian School in 2008 where she worked with the NILD program for educational therapy. Linda was a member of Fruitland Baptist Church and The Daughters or the Confederacy Society.
Survivors include two sons, Anthony Brigman and his wife Vicki, and Allard Brigman; a daughter, Kimberly Carland and her husband Sam, all of Hendersonvillle; eight grandchildren, Josh, Jennifer, Karen, Stanley, Erica, Ariel, Mattie, and Ransom; thirteen great-grandchildren; and special friends, Laura ad Taylor Pace.
A memorial service will be at 6:00 pm Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at Fruitland Baptist Church. Rev. Bryan Melton and Rev. Craig Stepp will officiate.
Flowers are welcomed. Memorials may be made to Four Seasons Compassion for Life, 571 S. Allen Road, Flat Rock, NC 28731.
Please visit www.shulerfuneralhome.com for online condolences.
Shuler Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in The Times-News from Sept. 9 to Sept. 10, 2019
