MILLS RIVER– Linda Moffitt Owenby, 69, of Mills River, passed away Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Park Ridge Hospital.
A native of Buncombe County, she was a daughter of the late Sherman and Bennie Plemmons Moffitt.
Linda enjoyed working as a basketball score keeper at TC Roberson High School as well as at West Henderson High School for several years. She loved watching her grandchildren excel on the ball field, volleyball court and at barrel racing. Linda was a loving mother, grandmother and aunt who will be missed tremendously by her family and friends.
She is survived by her ex-husband, Jerry Owenby of Arden; one daughter, Michelle Fender (Brent) of Mills River; one son, Gary Owenby of Arden; three grandchildren, Dustie, Gracie and Presleigh Fender as well as three nieces, Brenda Rhinehart, Mollie Scott and Susan Tedder.
A Graveside Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Francis Asbury United Methodist Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, Linda's family asks that you consider making a contribution to the Rams Club of TC Roberson High School in her memory.
