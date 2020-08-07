Linda Marie Logan McCraw, 73, of Hendersonville, went to her heavenly Home on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at her residence. She was born in Mills River to the late Arthur Logan and Edith Featherstone Logan and is also preceded in death by her brothers, Jackson and Daniel Logan.

For most of Linda's life, she was a native of Henderson County, but had also spent some time in Salisbury, NC. She attended Ninth Avenue High School then later worked as an assembler for General Electric manufacturing for nearly fifteen years. Later in her career, she owned a Laundry Equipment business with her husband Hulon. Linda was a devout Christian, who was proud to be a member of Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church. Gardening and bowling were among her absolute favorite activities. She loved her family more than words could ever express.

Left to cherish her memory is her husband of forty-three years, Hulon Coleman McCraw, Sr; a daughter, Valerie Ann Avera (Thomas) of Concord, NC; two sons, Vernon George Ledbetter (Karen) of Hendersonville, Hulon Coleman McCraw, Jr (Kristin) of Horseshoe, NC; stepchildren, Angela Gilbert (Todd) and Kristi Melton (Michelle) ; a brother, Arthur Logan "Jerry"; sisters, Barbara Smith, Dorothy Mann and Gwendolyn Cornett (Vincent); thirteen grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00AM on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at the chapel of Forest Lawn Funeral Home with Pastor Billy Waters officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at 10:30am at the funeral home prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church, located at 901 Robinson Terrace, Hendersonville, North Carolina, 28792.

