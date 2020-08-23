1/1
Linda Maxwell
1945 - 2020
Linda Crisp Maxwell, 75, of Hendersonville passed away peacefully Friday, August 21, 2020 at her residence, surrounded by family. She was of the Baptist faith and took comfort in knowing Heaven as her everlasting home.
Born April 29, 1945 in Henderson County, she was the daughter of the late Ora Wood Crisp and O. Randolph Crisp. She loved working in her garden and was relentlessly devoted to her family. She retired from North Henderson High and Apple Valley Middle schools as a beloved cafeteria worker.
She is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, J.Z. Maxwell; son, Ryan Maxwell and wife, Adrienne; grandson, Conrad Maxwell; brother, Roger Crisp and wife, Linda; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Melba Ann Crisp, and her brother, Fred Randolph Crisp.
A funeral service will be held at 2 PM Tuesday, August 25, 2020 in the Chapel of Shuler Funeral Home with the Reverend Roy Waldroup officiating. The family will receive friends for visitation one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Fruitland Cemetery.
A memorial supper will be held afterwards on the Maxwell family property, located at 170 John Maxwell Dr., Hendersonville, NC 28792.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, 120 Executive Park Bldg 1, Asheville, NC 28801 or Pardee Cancer Center c/o Pardee Hospital Foundation, 561 Fleming Street
Hendersonville, NC 28739.
Online condolences may be made at www.shulerfuneralhome.com.
Shuler Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.



Published in Times-News from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
25
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Shuler Funeral Home
AUG
25
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Shuler Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Shuler Funeral Home
125 Orr's Camp Rd
Hendersonville, NC 28792
(828) 693-5220
