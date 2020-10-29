1/1
Linda Moffitt Owenby
MILLS RIVER– Linda Moffitt Owenby, 69, of Mills River, passed away Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Park Ridge Hospital.
A native of Buncombe County, she was a daughter of the late Sherman and Bennie Plemmons Moffitt.
Linda enjoyed working as a basketball score keeper at TC Roberson High School as well as at West Henderson High School for several years. She loved watching her grandchildren excel on the ball field, volleyball court and at barrel racing. Linda was a loving mother, grandmother and aunt who will be missed tremendously by her family and friends.
She is survived by her ex-husband, Jerry Owenby of Arden; one daughter, Michelle Fender (Brent) of Mills River; one son, Gary Owenby of Arden; three grandchildren, Dustie, Gracie and Presleigh Fender as well as three nieces, Brenda Rhinehart, Mollie Scott and Susan Tedder.
A Graveside Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Francis Asbury United Methodist Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, Linda's family asks that you consider making a contribution to the Rams Club of TC Roberson High School in her memory.
Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian is assisting the family. To share a fond memory of Linda, please visit her obituary page at www.grocefuneralhome.com.


Published in Times-News from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Groce Funeral Home Lake Julian
72 Long Shoals Rd
Arden, NC 28704
(828) 687-3530
Memories & Condolences

2 entries
October 29, 2020
Michelle, Gary, Jerry and family,
I’m so very sorry to hear of Linda’s passing. Jack and I will keep you in our thoughts in the coming days and weeks and are sending love your way.
Lauren
Lauren Hedden
October 29, 2020
We all appreciated Linda watching over our children for as long as I can remember. Her love & affection was felt by everyone! And you never had to question a score! She was right on it!! We have missed her since the kids have grown but we’ll never forget the positive influence she had on all people! Thanks for sharing her with us.
Sara & Bo McHone
Friend
