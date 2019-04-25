|
|
Linda Bovender Nance, 76, of Horse Shoe passed away on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at her home. She was born in Winston-Salem on July 19, 1942; a daughter of the late James Gray and Delsie Pauline Bovender.
She graduated from Glenn High School in Winston-Salem in 1960. She spent most of her life in Winston-Salem before she relocated to Western North Carolina in 2005. She was a faithful member of Naples Baptist Church.
She is survived by her husband, Richard Nance, of the home; one son, Jeff Nance and his wife Hannah of Hickory; one daughter, Jennifer Mullis and her husband Drew of Mills River; as well as four grandchildren: Mason Nance, Miley Nance, Lauren Mullis, Ashley Mullis; two beloved sisters: Almeda Rothrock and Patricia Hailey both of Winston-Salem.
The family would like to thank the staff of Four Seasons Hospice and her special caregiver, Ruth Macantee.
The celebration of her life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 28, 2019 at Naples Baptist Church with Reverend Richard Merck officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions in Linda's memory are made to Naples Baptist Church, 799 Rugby Dr, Hendersonville, NC 28791 or Hospice of Henderson County, 571 S. Allen Rd, Flat Rock, NC 28731.
An online register book is available for family and friends by visiting www.thosshepherd.com. Thos. Shepherd & Son Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Times-News from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2019