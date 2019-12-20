|
|
Mrs. Linda Ray Lowe Maddox, 74, of Johnson City, died on Friday, December 20, 2019, at Franklin Woods Community Hospital in Johnson City, following a brief but courageous battle with cancer.
Linda grew up in Hendersonville, NC, where she graduated from Hendersonville High School. She received her degree in Secretarial Science from what's now Mars Hill University, where she was named
Best Business Student of 1965. As an Executive Secretary with Eastman Chemical Company in Kingsport, she served two future Eastman presidents, Toy F. Reid, and William R. Garwood.
Soon after arriving in Kingsport, she met the love of her life, Gene Maddox, on a blind date. They married in 1966, and their 53 years together featured heaping quantities of love and laughter.
They moved to Johnson City in 1970, where her employers over the years included the Foreign Language Department of Science Hill High School, Capital Pizza Huts, and the Department of Physiology at the James H. Quillen College of Medicine. In 1996, she commenced her 20-year "dream job"- serving as Finance Manager for Mountcastle Corporation, a commercial development company.
As a member of Our Saviour Lutheran Church, she delighted in singing alto in the Heartsong Band, an
Americana-style worship band. She enjoyed visiting with her granddaughters; feeding and observing backyard birds; going on beach trips; watching old movies and period pieces; and interacting with the several memorable dogs with which she and Gene were blessed over the years.
Linda was preceded in death by her beloved father, C. Ray Lowe. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Karen and Richard Hockins; granddaughters, Julia Hockins and
Audrey Hockins; her mother, Ann Stroup; her sister, Patricia Donaldson (Bill); her brother, Terry Lowe (Jahala); other family members, including uncles, aunts, nephews, a niece, and cousins; many friends; and beloved Shih Tzu's, Cody and Mia.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at Our Saviour Lutheran Church, 212 Sunset Drive, Johnson City, on Monday, December 23, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., with the Reverend James Nipper officiating. Friends are invited to greet the family before the service, from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Our Saviour Lutheran Church.
Condolences and memories may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services,
3001 Peoples Street, Johnson City, TN, 37604, (423) 610-7171, is honored to serve the Maddox family
Published in The Times-News from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019