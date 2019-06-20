Home

Jackson Funeral Service & Crematory
1101 Greenville Hwy
Hendersonville, NC 28792
(828) 693-4261
Lisa Ann Moore

Lisa Ann Moore Obituary
Lisa Ann Moore 43, of Hendersonville passed away Thursday June 20, 2019 at her residence.
She was the daughter of Gene and Patricia Rademacher Walters of Johnstown, Colorado and had been a resident of NC for 32 years and a resident of Henderson County for the past 3 years.
She was a registered main guide. She loved to hunt, fish and being outdoors.
Survivors include her loving husband of 3 years, Emanuel Moore, one brother Kevin (Keri) Walters, one nephew and three nieces.
A memorial service will be held Sunday June 23, 2019 at 3:30 PM at Mtn. Home Baptist Church with the Rev. Craig Garren officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the church
Condolence cards may be sent to the family at www.jacksonfuneralservice.com or PO Box 945, Hendersonville, NC 28793.
Published in The Times-News from June 20 to June 21, 2019
