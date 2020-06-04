Lois Ardron
Lois Merrell Brown Ardron, of Hendersonville, died Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at her home.
A native of Henderson, County, she was born March 23, 1936 to the late Lindsey and Fay Freeman Merrell. She is also preceded in death by two husbands, Kenneth Ardron and Alton Wayne Brown; and a grandchild, Cynthia Rene.
Lois was a 1954 graduate of Edneyville High School and retired from the Ball Corporation after 30 plus years of service. She was also a member of Fruitland Baptist Church.
Lois had three children, Tony Brown who died in 1975, Trent Brown who died in 1976, and Roberta Brown; two stepchildren, Brian Ardron and Ronnie Ardron; one grandchild, Stephanie Grose Bell and husband Michael Bell; one great grandchild, M.J. Bell; her siblings, Harvey Merrell and wife Judy, Luther Merrell who is deceased and wife Kathy, Virginia Morgan and husband Charles who is deceased, Shelby Jean Jennings and husband Wallace, Mary Lou Cannon and husband Kenneth who is deceased, Elaine Osteen and husband George, and Shirley Sexton and husband Curtis.
A cryptside service will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, June 5, 2020 at Forest Lawn Memorial Park Mausoleum with Rev. Mike Smith and Rev. Craig Stepp officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to: Fruitland Baptist Church, 150 College Street, Hendersonville, NC 28792 or Four Seasons Hospice, 571 South Allen Road, Flat Rock, NC 28731.
An online register book is available by visiting www.forestlawnhendersonville.com. Forest Lawn Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Published in Times-News from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
