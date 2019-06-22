|
On Tuesday, May 28, 2019 God called home His beloved daughter, Lora Sue Wayne Gossett.
Sue was born in New Bern, North Carolina.
Throughout her life, Sue loved exploring new cultures. She lived in various European and South American countries, traveled widely, and visited exotic outposts. She picked up languages and customs easily and enjoyed delving into the history of each region.
Sue enchanted people with her spirit, kindness, perception, and fierce sense of humor which never wavered. She made everyone laugh and lifted us up until her last breath.
Her heart was large enough to have a circle of friends who affectionately refer to her as "Mom".
Sue was beloved by her circle of high school friends, known colloquially as "The Crowd" ---- George Shriver, Peggy and Fred Honrine, Art Anderson, Pat Allen, John Whitty, and Jo Parsons.
She is survived by daughters, Sherrie and Susan Gossett; her cherished cat Sundance Tailwind "The Great Stinkbug Hunter"; nephew Hunt Paul and his wife Lori; and niece Bonnie Kolb and her husband Ken.
Sue was greatly loved by her friends, her daughters, and her extended family.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Sue's memory to the Blue Ridge Humane Society at https://www.blueridgehumane.org/donate/in-memory-of/; or to the Life Guardian, a food bank for people who need help feeding their pet. Checks should be marked for donation to Life Guardian and mailed to: Hendersonville Veterinary Hospital, 1001 Greenville Highway, Hendersonville, NC 28792.
An online register book is available for family and friends by visiting www.thosshepherd.com.
Published in The Times-News from June 22 to June 23, 2019