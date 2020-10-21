1/
Lorene Patricia Covey
Lorene Patricia Covey went home peacefully to her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on October 13, 2020 in Hendersonville. Born on December 5, 1955 in Chicago to Barbara and Thomas Covey, she was a gifted artist, massage therapist, and valued advisor in the natural food community. She was preceded in death by her father and sister Jennifer, and is survived by her mother, brother Gregory, his wife Lori, two nieces, and a nephew. A private gathering will be held in Hendersonville. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her honor to the Pardee Hospital Foundation Women Helping Women fund.
Condolence cards may be sent to the family at www.jacksonfuneralservice.com or PO Box 945, Hendersonville, NC 28793.

Published in Times-News from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Jackson Funeral Service & Crematory
1101 Greenville Hwy
Hendersonville, NC 28792
(828) 693-4261
