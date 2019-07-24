Home

Thos Shepherd & Son
125 S Church St
Hendersonville, NC 28793
(828)693-3435
Lori McKenna Obituary
Lori McKenna, 80, of Hendersonville, died Friday, July 19, 2019 at her home.
She was the daughter of the late William and Estella Devlin. Lori is also preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Xavier McKenna.
She is survived by three sons, James, Michael, and Martin Rogers; a sister, Pat Devlin; nine grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.
A private memorial service will be held.
An online register book is available for family and friends by visiting www.thosshepherd.com. Thos. Shepherd & Son Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Times-News from July 24 to July 25, 2019
