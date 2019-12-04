|
Lorraine K. Kus, 93 of Hendersonville, died peacefully on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at the Carolina Village Medical Center in Hendersonville. Mrs. Kus was born in Chicago, Illinois, a daughter of the late Walter Kuczmarski and Vernie Kollman. She was the loving wife of the late Charles S. Kus who she married in 1947. After raising three children, Lorraine entered the workforce and was employed as an executive secretary with Casualty Insurance Company in Chicago, retiring in 1989.
Upon retirement, Lorraine lived with her husband for several years in New Port Richey, Florida prior to relocating to Hendersonville where she and Charles build a log home on five wooden acres on Bearwallow Mountain. Upon the death of her husband, Lorraine moved into town to The Oaks where she lived for many years prior to relocating to Carolina Village.
Mrs. Kus is survived by her children Charles Kus of Tampa, FL, Charlene Tabat of Nashua, NH and Christopher Kus of Hermosa Beach, CA; by her grandchildren Kathleen Kus of Beaver Dam, WI, Lindsey Dominquez of Indianapolis, IN, Tessa Kus of Houston, TX and Chuck Tabat of Nashua, NH; by her great granddaughter Katie Mae Lamb of Viroqua, WI; and by her sister Mickey Nichols of Santa Fe, NM. Mrs. Kus' granddaughter Rebecca Tabat of Nashua, NH passed away in 2010.
Memorial services are not planned at this time, however memorial donations may be made in Lorraine Kus's name to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Hendersonville, NC.
