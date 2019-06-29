|
|
Lorraine Messina, 75, of Hendersonville passed away on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at her residence. She was born in Buffalo, NY to the late Joseph and Dorothy Chapman Galbo. She is also preceded in death by her husband, Donald H. Kopp. Left to cherish her memory are her son, Donald J. Kopp, and her granddaughter, Laila Kopp.
A Memorial Mass will be held Monday, July 1, 2019 at 10am in the Our Lady of the Angels Chapel at Immaculate Conception Church with a reception to follow.
Published in The Times-News from June 29 to June 30, 2019