More Obituaries for Lott Freeman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lott S. Freeman Jr.

Lott S. Freeman Jr. Obituary
Lott S. Freeman Jr., 66, of Hendersonville passed away on Monday, October 28, 2019 at the Elizabeth House in Flat Rock.
Born September 20, 1953 in Tacoma, WA, he was a son of Frances Christine Jones Freeman of Bell, FL and the late Lott S. Freeman Sr. He was a graduate of Edneyville H.S. class of 1971 and was a member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church.
In addition to his father, he is preceded in death by a son, Beau Freeman, sister, Cynthia P. Glasser, and nephew, Joshua Glasser.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his children: Veronica Torres and her spouse, Javier, and Brad Freeman all of Philadelphia, PA, Rebecca Moffitt, and Jennifer Frady and her spouse, Jeremy, all of Hendersonville; brother, Jimmy H. Freeman and his spouse, Pam, of Bell, FL; and eight grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 11:30 AM on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at St. Paul's Episcopal Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made at the service to assist the family with funeral cost.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.ashevilleareaalternative.com.
Published in The Times-News from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019
