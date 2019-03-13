|
Louis Daniel Johnson (Danny) passed away peacefully Monday, March 11, 2019 in Brevard, NC.
Danny was born on Jan. 19, 1935, to Fred Louis and Ruby Jane Hamilton Johnson in Transylvania County. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Susan Anita Johnson Witherspoon, in February, 2019.
After attending Western Carolina University, Danny was employed by Olin Mathieson Paper Mill for ten years. He retired from E.I. DuPont in 1992 as a General Mechanic after over 25 years of service. He and Carrol Best, both former members of the Carrol Best String Band, then formed a partnership to lead music workshops in regional venues. Danny also continued to perform onstage with his son, Alan, and grandsons, Flave Hart and Ray Hill, as The Danny Johnson Band.
Known for his affable nature, honesty, and genuine concern for others, Danny was a protective and devoted husband, a gentle and instructive parent, generous provider, a loyal friend, and dependable coworker. Self-taught from an early age, he was a championship guitarist and ensured that music was an enjoyable part of his children's lives. A joyful and eager gardener, Danny experimented with growing unlikely varieties of vegetation, and contrary to nature, coaxed a bountiful garden from red-clay soil every year and surrounded the home with blossoming trees, shrubs and flowers. He successfully sought to live his life, in every way, in the image of Christ, setting the most valuable example for his own family and those with whom he worked and worshipped.
Danny is survived by his wife of 64 years, Shirley Rhea Strickland Johnson; his son, Alan Daniel Johnson and wife, Laura; his daughters, Jackie Johnson Hart and husband, Walt, and Carol Rhea Johnson Hill and husband, Dwight; grandchildren, Flave Hart and wife KC; Emily Hart Erbach and husband, Christopher, Raymond Dwight Hill, Jr., Amanda Hill Stepp and husband, Cory, and Carlisle Johnson; four great-grandchildren, Alyssa and Airely Hart, Conor and Greer Stepp, and Kellan and Sorrel Erbach. Danny was especially close to his cousins, Carson, Henry, and Jeff Woodfin of South Carolina and Joe Carpenter of Hendersonville, with whom he shared childhood mischief and adventures of young men.
A service to celebrate Danny's life and afterlife will be held at Moody-Connolly Funeral Home in Brevard, NC, at 3:00 pm on Friday, March 15th, visitation to be held at 2:00. Burial will be at Mills River United Methodist Church Cemetery. In keeping with Danny's habit, all friends are invited to wear their overalls – Dickies, Carhardtt, or otherwise – and the family will do likewise.
The Johnson family would like to express our thanks for the genuine attention, care, and affection shown to Danny by the staff and administration of Kingsbridge House. Memorial gifts may be made to CarePartners Home Care & Hospice, whom we sincerely thank for the comfort and compassion shown to Danny and his family.
