Louise Madeline DeNigris Bechtoldt passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020 at her home on High Vista Mountain from heart and kidney failure.
The wife of Frederick Frank Bechtoldt, she was born on July 22, 1935 in Astoria, Queens, NY to the late Vito and Eleanor DeNigris. She was also preceded in death by a sister, Mary Mangini and her spouse, and a brother, John DeNigris and his spouse.
Louise was a graduate of the Bishop McDonell High School, City College of New York, and Fairleigh Dickinson University. She had worked for many years in the mental health field as a psychologist and clinical social worker, lastly at Blue Ridge Mental Health and All Saints Counseling Service.
She was a creative cook and loved hiking in the mountains, particularly to hidden waterfalls. An ardent lover of the Metropolitan Opera and New York Philharmonic, she was also an avid tennis player.
Louise is survived by the love of her life, her husband of 62 years, Fred F. Bechtoldt, and by their many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
A Celebration of Louise's life will be held at a later date.
Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian is assisting the family.
Published in The Times-News from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020