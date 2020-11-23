October 7, 1920 - November18,2020

Louise Morgan Bell, age 100, departed this life for her eternal home on November 18. A life-long resident of Henderson County she was the wife of Doley Bell, Sr, who died in 2005 and the daughter of the late Arthur L

Morgan and Sarah Levi Morgan. Louise was the oldest child and lived longer than all her younger siblings: six brothers and one sister. She was

immensely proud and thankful to be able to live independently in her home until just over two weeks before her death. She was a member of

First Baptist Church East Flat Rock.

Survivors include four sons: David Bell and wife Zetty of Tennessee; Doley Bell, Jr., and wife Melody of Hendersonvile; Fred Bell and wife Nancy of Charlotte, and Richard Bell and wife Vickie of Hendersonville; three granddaughters Michelle Bell (Andy Corea) of Connecticut; Heather Adams (Geoff) of Raleigh; and Melissa Hill (Josh) of Fletcher; and one grandson, Brooks Bell of Pennsylvania, and five great-grandchildren, Davis Adams, Micah and Jase Hill, and Wilson and Percy Corea.

Louise will be remembered for her strong and enduring love of family and her amazing work ethic. She felt blessed to be able to continue to do

most of the things she loved almost to the end of her life. She was renowned for her remarkable homemaking skills, knitting, sewing, quilting,

crocheting, gardening, freezing and canning food, and cooking for her family. She leaves a legacy of homes filled with lovingly made crafts and works of her hands; hearts filled with love, gratitude and inspiration; and

lives so much richer and fuller because she was our mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend. Wonderful memories of lavish meals and good times spent with her will be our comfort as we celebrate her life and move forward without her earthly presence. As she requested, services were private. Burial was in Shepherd

Memorial Park.

Those wishing to do so may make memorials to the charity of their choice





