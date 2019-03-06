|
COLUMBUS – Louise Kuykendall Morgan, 88, of Columbus, went home to be with the Lord, Sunday evening, March 3, 2019 at the Elizabeth House.
A funeral will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, March 9, 2019 in the McFarland Funeral Chapel with Rev. John Williams and Rev. Jerry Pierce officiating.
The family will receive friends following the service at the funeral chapel.
Private burial will follow in Evergreen Memorial Gardens.
Memorials may be made to Pleasant Valley Baptist Church, 135 Red Box Road, Columbus, NC 28722.
Published in The Times-News from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019