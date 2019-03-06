Home

POWERED BY

Services
McFarland Funeral Chapel - Tryon
54 McFarland Drive Hwy. 108
Tryon, NC 28782
(828) 859-9341
For more information about
Louise Morgan
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Louise Morgan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louise K. Morgan

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Louise K. Morgan Obituary
COLUMBUS – Louise Kuykendall Morgan, 88, of Columbus, went home to be with the Lord, Sunday evening, March 3, 2019 at the Elizabeth House.
A funeral will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, March 9, 2019 in the McFarland Funeral Chapel with Rev. John Williams and Rev. Jerry Pierce officiating.
The family will receive friends following the service at the funeral chapel.
Private burial will follow in Evergreen Memorial Gardens.
Memorials may be made to Pleasant Valley Baptist Church, 135 Red Box Road, Columbus, NC 28722.
An online guest register is available at www.mcfarlandfuneralchapel.com
McFarland Funeral Chapel
Tryon, North Carolina
Published in The Times-News from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McFarland Funeral Chapel - Tryon
Download Now