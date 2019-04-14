|
FRUITLAND, NC- Louise Pryor Lancaster, 92, of Fruitland, NC passed away Sunday, April 14, 2019 at the Elizabeth House after a short illness.
She was a native and lifelong resident of Henderson County. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Bertha Lanning Pryor, her brothers, Howard Pryor, Lorain Pryor, Forrest Pryor and Lee Pryor and a sister, Vavie Edney.
She was a lifelong member of Fruitland Baptist Church. She loved to sew, quilt and crochet.
She is survived by her loving husband of 73 years James Boyd Lancaster; two daughters, Sandra Barnwell and her husband Kenny of Hendersonville and Sara Lee McCrain and her husband Don of Hendersonville; three grandchildren, Aresa Gardo and her husband Bill of Hendersonville, Vanesa Gilbert of Hendersonville and Laura McCrain and her husband Will Barnwell of Colorado Springs, CO; three great grandchildren, Chip, Vadah and Greta Gardo and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held 2:00 PM Wednesday, April 17th at the Lanning-Pittillo Cemetery with Rev. Dale Gilbert officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lanning-Pittillo Cemetery2852 Fruitland Road, Hendersonville, NC 28792.
Or to the Elizabeth House 581 S. Allen Road, Flat Rock, NC 28731.
Condolence cards may be sent to the family at [email protected] or PO Box 945, Hendersonville, NC 28793.
Published in The Times-News from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2019