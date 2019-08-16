Home

Louise Lou (Beck) Unrath

Louise Lou (Beck) Unrath Obituary
Louise "Lou" Beck Unrath, 95, of Carolina Village, died Monday, August 12, 2019 at Carolina Village Medical Center.
A native of Brooklyn, NY, she was the daughter of the late Anna and Harry Lochstoer. She is also preceded in death by two husbands, C. Wendell Beck and Robert F. Unrath.
Lou was a member of First United Methodist Church of Hendersonville, Hendersonville Country Club, and the Blue Ridge Center for Lifelong Learning.
She is survived by a son, Tyler Beck of Steamboat Springs, CO; two daughters, Shelley Clarkin and her husband Greg of Parsippany, NJ and Suzanne Beck of Northampton, MA; two stepdaughters, Susan Unrath of Berkeley, CA and Nancy Steeves and her husband Richard of Ottawa, Canada; two grandchildren, Matthew Clarkin of Parsippany, NJ and Maxwell Talbot of Northampton, MA; and two step-grandchildren, Robert and William Steeves of Ottawa, Canada.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 4:00 P.M. on Sunday, August 18, 2019 in the Magnolia Room of Carolina Village.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Lou's memory to: Blue Ridge Community College Educational Foundation, 180 West Campus Drive, Flat Rock, NC 28731.
An online register book is available for family and friends by visiting www.thosshepherd.com. Thos. Shepherd & Son Funeral Directors and Cremation Memorial Center is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Times-News from Aug. 16 to Aug. 17, 2019
