A Memorial Service will be held for Lucille N. Erwin at the Hendersonville First Church of the Nazarene on Saturday, March 16, 2019. The Church is located at 111 N. Washington Street. Visitation will be from 10:00 am to 11:00 am and the Memorial Service will immediately follow. Rev. Harry Widener will officiate.
Mrs. Erwin, 98, went home to be with the Lord on December 8, 2018 at Hendersonville Health and Rehabilitation. She was predeceased by her husband, James S. Erwin, Sr.; parents O.L. and Pauline Patterson Norman; brothers Noel Norman, Joe Norman, and Lee Norman, Jr. and sisters Ruth N. Drake, Grace N. Patterson, and Mary Frances Norman. Survivors include a daughter Jane Ann E. Justus (Herb) of Boiling Springs, SC and a son James S. Erwin, Jr. (Linda) of Pickens, SC and grandchildren James S. Erwin, III, of Pickens, SC, Joan Shay of Wilmington, NC, Sherry Withers (Marshall) of Savannah, GA, and Vicki Chohany (Michael) of Williamsburg, VA; great-grandchildren Aysha Erwin, Jadon Erwin, and Rhiannon Erwin of Pickens, SC: Nicole Withers of Savannah, GA; and Hailey Chohany and Olivia Chohany of Virginia Beach, VA.. She is also survived by sisters-in-law Barbara Hardin (Mel) of Kerrville, TX; Mildred Bradford of Dallas, TX; and Evelyn Crawford of Houston, TX and a number of nieces and nephews.
She was employed by the United States Postal Service in East Flat Rock and Flat Rock, NC for a number of years and later retired from the GE Outdoor Lighting Center in East Flat Rock. She was a member of First Church of the Nazarene in Hendersonville.
Published in The Times-News on Mar. 14, 2019