Lucille P. Lovingood, 98, of Hendersonville, NC passed away March 2,2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Mrs. Lovingood was born January 18, 1922 to LeRoy and Myrtle Pace. She was preceded in death by her parents and seven brothers and sisters, and her husband Jack B. Lovingood.
She is survived by her two sons Roy (Karen) and Fred (Pegge) Hubert, two step-children Phil (Peggy) Lovingood and Kay Lovingood Harbison, five grandchildren, two step grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.
A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Four Seasons Hospice.
Published in The Times-News from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020