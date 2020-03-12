Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Lucille Lovingood
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lucille P. Lovingood

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lucille P. Lovingood Obituary
Lucille P. Lovingood, 98, of Hendersonville, NC passed away March 2,2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Mrs. Lovingood was born January 18, 1922 to LeRoy and Myrtle Pace. She was preceded in death by her parents and seven brothers and sisters, and her husband Jack B. Lovingood.
She is survived by her two sons Roy (Karen) and Fred (Pegge) Hubert, two step-children Phil (Peggy) Lovingood and Kay Lovingood Harbison, five grandchildren, two step grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.
A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Four Seasons Hospice.
Published in The Times-News from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lucille's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -