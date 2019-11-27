|
|
Luis Ojeda Guerrero, age 61, died on Sunday, November 24, 2019 at Mission Hospital. He was born on May 23, 1958 in Mexico; son of the late Jesus Guerrero and Christina Ojeda Cabrera Guerrero.
He will be missed by his loving wife of 32 years, Nevania Lisel Guerrero; son, Luis Fernando Guerrero; daughters, Marina Nevania Guerrero, Alisha Guerrero, and Ashley Guerrero; brothers, Jorge, Javier, Sergio and Daniel Guerrero; sisters, Ana and Leticia Jurado; grandchildren, Lucianee, Kensie, Hunter, Abby, and Lennox.
His funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, November 29, 2019 at Hendersonville 7th Day Adventist Church officiated by Pastor Juelro Flores. Burial will follow in Shepherd Memorial Park.
His family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. at Hendersonville 7th Day Adventist Church.
An online register book is available for the family and friends by visiting www.thosshepherd.com.
Thos. Shepherd & Son Funeral Directors are in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Times-News from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2019