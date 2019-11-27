Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thos Shepherd & Son
125 S Church St
Hendersonville, NC 28793
(828)693-3435
Resources
More Obituaries for Luis Guerrero
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Luis Ojeda Guerrero

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Luis Ojeda Guerrero Obituary
Luis Ojeda Guerrero, age 61, died on Sunday, November 24, 2019 at Mission Hospital. He was born on May 23, 1958 in Mexico; son of the late Jesus Guerrero and Christina Ojeda Cabrera Guerrero.
He will be missed by his loving wife of 32 years, Nevania Lisel Guerrero; son, Luis Fernando Guerrero; daughters, Marina Nevania Guerrero, Alisha Guerrero, and Ashley Guerrero; brothers, Jorge, Javier, Sergio and Daniel Guerrero; sisters, Ana and Leticia Jurado; grandchildren, Lucianee, Kensie, Hunter, Abby, and Lennox.
His funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, November 29, 2019 at Hendersonville 7th Day Adventist Church officiated by Pastor Juelro Flores. Burial will follow in Shepherd Memorial Park.
His family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. at Hendersonville 7th Day Adventist Church.
An online register book is available for the family and friends by visiting www.thosshepherd.com.
Thos. Shepherd & Son Funeral Directors are in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Times-News from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Luis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -