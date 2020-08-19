Luretta Omega Cunningham Briggs was born August 2, 1944 to the late Charles Edward Cunningham and Madeline Keziah Chilsolm. She was the youngest of her siblings.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Alvin and Charles ("Uncle Buddy") Cunningham.
She is survived by three children: Teresa Briggs, Anthony Briggs, Sr. and Andre Briggs; one sister, Madeline Royce (Charles); six grandchildren: Shamariyah and Ahvraham Briggs, LeAsia & Dakota Brown, LaQuonya, and Lamar Briggs; great-grandchildren: Amiya Brown, Amirah Barringer, and Samiyah; brothers in law David Briggs, Danny Briggs (Carol); sister-in-law, Sharon Briggs; cousin, Cora Jean Dodd (Roland); nephewsn Frankie Walker, Tonya Walker, Ricky Edward, and Vincent Edward; and a host of other family members and friends.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, August 22 at 3:00 p.m. at Chapel of Hart Funeral Service.
In lieu of flowers for Mrs. Luretta Briggs, please consider making donations to: Https://www.alz.org
in her memory.
Hart Funeral Service of Asheville is serving the family.